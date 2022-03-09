Countdown has started for Gehlot govt in Rajasthan: BJP leader Arun Singh

-
BJP general secretary Arun Singh targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, saying its departure is certain and the countdown has started.
The Rajasthan in-charge of the saffron party said the BJP workers are working to expose the failures of the state government. He claimed that there is a huge anti-incumbency against the Gehlot government and this wave will intensify after the Assembly poll results of five states are announced on Thursday.
Talking to reporters at the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here, Singh said, "The Gehlot government's departure is certain in the coming times and the countdown has started."
He said the chief minister has become a "ghoshnaveer" who makes announcements every other day, adding that nobody knows about the source of the funds to honour these promises.
"The state government could not give 60,000 jobs and it talks about giving 2.5 lakh jobs. The loans of farmers are yet to be waived," Singh said.
He claimed that the Congress will not even get five seats in Uttar Pradesh because "when you work only for politics and social service is not in your mind, then this is what happens".
Singh alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was formed on the basis of false promises that have not been honoured.
He also claimed that the BJP will emerge victorious in four of the five states that went to polls recently.
"The BJP will win (the polls) in four states and bag more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its performance will improve in Punjab as well," Singh said.
Replying to a question on whether the show of strength by former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on her birthday was in accordance with the party lines, he said, "There is no objection if someone celebrates her birthday, but it should be remembered that the party is supreme and an individual comes later. Everyone should remember it.
"Our leader is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, (BJP president) JP Nadda and (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh are among our top leaders. This should also be taken care of that leaders have more participation in the programmes organised by the party."
The BJP leader said the party takes note of shallow statements given by any leader and will take appropriate action at a right time if anyone tries to weaken it.
