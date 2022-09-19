Goa defectors reading BJP's 'script' to tarnish Cong's image: Ex-AICC secy

-
Former AICC secretary Girish Chodankar on Monday alleged that those who have joined BJP by betraying Congress and people of Goa are now reading out the "script" penned by BJP to tarnish the image of his party.
Responding to the allegations levelled against the Congress by the defected Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar, the Congress leader said that he (Amonkar) read the script of BJP before the media to malign the grand-old party's image.
Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes, are the eight legislators who have switched parties recently.
Hitting out at Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, who had launched an attack on eight Congress MLAs after joining BJP, Amonkar on Saturday had said that the former sold tickets for crores of rupees during February Assembly election.
"Rao looks at his personal benefits in Goan politics. He gave party tickets to businessmen and not party workers. Crores of rupees had been taken to give tickets in 12 constituencies out of 40. Dinesh Gundu Rao should introspect what he has done in Goa," Amonkar, now BJP MLA said.
On Thursday, Rao had alleged that BJP had paid Rs 30 to 40 crore to MLAs to defect and had questioned why Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate is not looking into these issues, where BJP is misusing money power.
"Sankalp's body language during the press conference speaks about the reality as his body was not co-operating with what he was speaking. He has surrendered his soul to BJP for ministerial berth," Girish Chodankar, who was Goa Congress Chief during February 2022 Assembly election, said.
"Though Amonkar had lost twice, Congress gave him a third chance and he got elected as Rahul Gandhi and others campaigned for him," he said.A
Chondankar said that BJP leadership is resorting to dirty tricks and tactics by using the 'services' of defected MLAs to derail aBharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress.
"BJP is rattled with the response Congress has got during the Yatra," he said.
Girish Chodankar said that Amonkaras attack on Dinesh Gundu Rao is completely baseless.
