Gold smuggling case: Court grants ED 7-day custody of suspended IAS officer

A court here on Thursday granted the



(ED) seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the case.

Sivasankar, who was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night, was produced before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday morning.

Although the ED sought 14-day custody of Sivasankar, who has been named fifth accused in the case, the court granted the agency his seven day custody.

Earlier in its arrest order, the agency has claimed that Sivasankar has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had arrested the former principal secretary to Chief Minister after six hours of interrogation at its Kochi office on Wednesday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)