Under PM Modi, India does not shy away from taking a stand: J P Nadda
Business Standard

Good to know that Delhi LG finally held meet over law and order: Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed the law and order situation in Delhi has "deteriorated very much" in the last one year and the LG should hold such meetings more frequently

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Law and order | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed his approval to Lt Governor VK Saxena meeting deputy commissioners of Delhi Police over law and order situation in the city.

In a Hindi tweet, Kejriwal claimed the law and order situation in Delhi has "deteriorated very much" in the last one year and the LG should hold such meetings more frequently.

"The law and order in Delhi has deteriorated very much in the last one year. It felt good to know that the LG finally held a meeting over law and order. The LG should pay attention on law and order and hold such meetings frequently," the chief minister tweeted.

Saxena on Tuesday said the recent Kanjhawla hit-and-drag incident and the Shraddha Walkar murder case exhibit a "glaring lacuna" in policing at the field level and urged the DCPs to rectify it.

Addressing the DCPs' conference at the Delhi Police headquarters here, the LG also flagged a host of issues, including corruption, high-handedness of police and investigation loopholes.

He urged the force to "ensure proactive pre-emptive measures to ensure safety and security at all levels" in view of the forthcoming G-20 Summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:12 IST

