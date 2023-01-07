JUST IN
Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state.

Topics
Bihar | Nitish Kumar

ANI  General News 

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media persons after Janta Darbar, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state.

The census will begin from Saturday.

Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, said the government has trained officials to carry out caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens.

He also stated that the census will be beneficial for the development of the state and the country. "We have trained our officers to conduct a detailed caste census. This will benefit the development of the state and also the country," Kumar told ANI.

Nitish Kumar began Samadhan Yatra on Thursday to review the implementation of government schemes and hold meetings with officials.

Kumar began the yatra on January 5 from West Champaran's Bettiah.

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 06:54 IST

