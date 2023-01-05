Two-day national executive meeting of BJP to be held from Jan 16-17

-
ALSO READ
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now as NDMC Council passes proposal
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
-
The two-day national executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled on January 16-17 at the NDMC convention centre here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior leaders will attend the meeting.
Discussion on the forthcoming elections, resolutions, review report from last meeting, are the main agendas of the meeting.
Organisational and current issues, discussion on resolutions and reports on future programmes and activities will also be held. Other issues may be taken up with the permission of the chair.
Sources said that the decision on the extension of J.P. Nadda's term as the party president can also be taken in the meeting.
Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure may be extended in view of the coming elections.
The last executive of the party took place in Hyderabad in October 2022.
The party holds two national executive meetings in a year, usually one in the first quarter of the year and the second in the last quarter.
--IANS
dr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 16:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU