BJP freed Manipur from terrorism, bandhs; brought development, says Shah
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra beyond politics, says Kamal Haasan

Haasan had joined Gandhi in Delhi last month in the latter's pan-India foot march that started from Tamil Nadu in September last

Topics
Kamal Haasan | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Makkal Needhi Maiamleader Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Makkal Needhi Maiamleader Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is a campaign that was beyond politics and stated there was a duty to 'reclaim' the country's "lost honour."

Haasan had joined Gandhi in Delhi last month in the latter's pan-India foot march that started from Tamil Nadu in September last.

"It is our responsibility to reclaim the lost ethos of our Bharat. This (Bharat Jodo campaign) is a yatra that is beyond politics," the actor-politician told reporters here.

He further said he wanted to conduct the bulltaming sport 'Jallikattu' in Chennai and that efforts were on to secure permission for the same. The aim was to ensure the city-dwellers get a glimpse of the sport's glory, he added.

Jallikattu is generally held in Madurai coinciding with the harvest festival Pongal in the second week of January.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:45 IST

