BJP govt failed to handle J & K situation, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1 next year, says Amit Shah

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, the union minister said

Ayodhya | Amit Shah

Press Trust of India  |  Sabroom 

amit shah
Amit Shah| Photo: @BJP4India (Twitter)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year.

Addressing a public rally here in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said that the Congress and CPI(M) had put the Ram Mandir issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it after the Supreme Court's order.

"Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom, that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024," he said attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At Sabroom in South Tripura district, Shah flagged off a BJP rath yatra, the second one during the day after Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the assembly elections due early this year.

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, the union minister said.

"Ten days after the Pulwama incident in Kashmir, Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan and carried out a successful operation under Modi's leadership, he said.

A CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district killing 40 personnel on February 14, 2019. The Indian Air Force raided a terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 18:24 IST

