Govt not doing enough to remove hurdles in agri exports, says Sharad Pawar

-
ALSO READ
NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
Centre cannot remain mute spectator: Sharad Pawar on Maha-K'taka border row
2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar
-
Nationalist Congress Party chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not doing enough to remove hurdles in the export of fruits and vegetables.
He was speaking to the media at an event in Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
The Centre is not paying attention to issues being faced in the export of fruits and vegetables, which was distressing farmers, especially those growing onion, a crop that needs to be exported in order to fetch a good price domestically, Pawar said.
He also flagged the increase in land acquisition for infrastructure projects like highways and expressways, rail routes and airports, all of which he claimed also put load on the agriculture sector.
"The Centre must provide support for the modernisation of agriculture. The production of fruits and vegetables is on the rise but there are hurdles in its export, which the Centre is not paying attention to," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 16:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU