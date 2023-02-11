We will make schools in Delhi, Punjab best in the world: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Saturday said education is "a priority" for the AAP-led dispensations and work will be done to make government schools in both and Punjab the "best in the world".

AAP is the ruling party in and Punjab.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering of principals at an event here in the presence of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Mann said that teachers in Punjab will not be engaged in anything other than teaching.

In his address, Kejriwal said, "Improving and fixing education system in since we took charge here was very difficult."



Infrastructure was given a push earlier and then the AAP government focused on training teachers and principals, the party supremo said.

Until teachers and principals are motivated, the impact will not be visible, he said.

"If government wants, they can give best schools and education, but intentions and priorities matter. And, education is our priority. We took seven years in Delhi, but it will take less time in Punjab," he said.

"We will make government schools in Delhi and Punjab the best in the world," Kejriwal said.

Punjab will also experiment and Delhi will learn from it, the AAP chief said.

A group of principals from schools who underwent professional training in Singapore from February 6 to 10, shared their experiences during the event.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was present on the occasion.

At the event, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the education portfolio, said this is perhaps the first time that chief ministers and education ministers of both Punjab and Delhi have come together along with principals from both sides to have such a feedback session.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann on February 4 had flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals to participate in a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore.

With naming anyone, Mann said there are leaders who have never appeared in any examination but give advice on exams.

