Grievance redressal to be set up at all MLA offices: CM Kejriwal

An internal system has been developed to address people's grievances in a systematic manner at AAP MLA Dilip Pandey's office which has been given an ISO certification, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday, adding similar facility will be put in place at other MLAs' offices if people benefit from this.
He was present at the event at the Timarpur constituency's party office to present the ISO certification.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he said this is probably the only MLA office in the country granted this certification.
"A systematic approach has been adopted to solve people's grievances in this office. If people benefit from this, we will make such MLA offices all over Delhi," he said on the sidelines of the event.
ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.
