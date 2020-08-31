'Group of 23' don't want Rahul Gandhi to emerge stronger, says Cong leader

: The group of 23 senior leaders who wrote a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi on leadership issues,do not want to emerge strong, senior Telangana leader M Shashidhar Reddy said on Monday.

He hit out at former union minister Gulam Nabi Azad for being critical of the party affairs.

"The fact is that he (Azad) and some of his 'Group of 23' friends do not want Shri to emerge strong," he alleged in a press release.

He further charged Azad as union Health minister had then failed to aggressively campaign about the Rs 4,300 crore fund allotted for Programme for Prevention and Control of Encephalitis and the Samajwadi Party made this a major issue and won in 2012 UP Assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)