Gujarat model appealed to J&K Governor for dissolving Assembly: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday slammed Governor for dissolving the state assembly, saying he was attracted to the "Gujarat model" of government not the Westminster model.

The former Union home and finance minister said the governor was "happy" to keep the assembly under suspended animation as long as no one staked a claim to form a government.

"The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!



"The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K Governor," he tweeted.

The governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

This was followed by another bid at forming a government by the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the and 18 legislators from other parties.

The assembly was in suspended animation since June 19 when Governor Rule was imposed in when PDP chief resigned as Chief Minister after the withdrew from the PDP- government.