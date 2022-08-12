Had sought 4 central cabinet berths in 2019, BJP did not agree: Nitish

Chief Minister on Friday said he had decided against JD(U) joining the government at the Centre, after the BJP's refusal to his demand for four ministerial berths in 2019.

He also asserted that the induction of his former close aide RCP Singh last year did not have his consent.

"I had said in 2019 that we should get at least four berths. We had 16 MPs, they had just one more from . Agreeing to anything less than that would have sent a bad message in from where they had inducted five people. They refused so we did not join, Kumar said.

Asked about leaders' contention that his consent was sought before the induction of Singh, the CM said "it is untrue.

He (RCP) was the national president and I did not approve of the development. A reason why I made him step down from the top party post six months later, Kumar told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)