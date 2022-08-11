'Bogus, rubbish': Bihar CM on Sushil Modi's claims about VP aspirations

Chief Minister on Thursday termed senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi's claim that he wanted to become the next of the country as bogus and rubbish.

The JD(U) leader on Wednesday took oath as chief minister for a record eighth time, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD and the Congress to form a Mahagathbandhan' government.

Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, You people must have heard that this man (Sushil Modi) is saying that I wanted to become . What a jokeIt's bogus and rubbish. I had no such desire at all. We supported the NDA candidate in the Presidential and polls".

The leader had alleged that Kumar wanted to become the vice president and had parted ways with after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions



Without mentioning his (Sushil Modi) name, Kumar said, Since he is not holding any important posts, he may get something by making such statements against me. Let him say whatever he wants, I have no problems at all.

Modi had criticised Kumar for partying ways with the BJP and joining hands with RJD and others, saying the JD(U) leader insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of who had voted for the NDA in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The BJP leader had also alleged that Kumar would take advantage of Lalu Prasad's illness and will cause a split in the RJD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)