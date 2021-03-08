Hooda rides tractor to reach assembly in protest against rising fuel prices

-
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday rode a tractor pulled by party legislators on the way to the state Assembly here to protest the rise in fuel prices.
Hooda sat in the driver's seat while Congress legislators pulled the tractor with ropes on the way to the state assembly.
Speaking to reporters, Hooda alleged that lopsided policies of the government have resulted in all-round inflation.
While income of families is decreasing due to the economic slowdown, household expenses are increasing due to inflation and this is hurting people as they are forced to cut down their expenses even on basic items, he said.
VAT rate in Haryana on diesel was 9.24 per cent during the Congress regime, which has more than doubled in the BJP-JJP government, he alleged.
Hooda claimed that during the Congress regime, prices of diesel and petrol were the lowest in the country.
But today diesel in Haryana is more expensive than neighbouring states. The state government should give relief to the public by reducing the rate of VAT on it, he said.
Hooda said during the Congress government, when price of a gas cylinder was just Rs 347, BJP leaders held demonstrations by carrying LGP cylinders over their heads.
But today when the price of cylinder is Rs 850, the same leaders do not speak a word, he added.
The Congress leader said the rise in fuel prices has had a cascading effect on the prices of other items.
Due to the increase in the rate of petrol and diesel, the prices of other commodies are also being affected. Farmers are suffering the most due to the increase in diesel prices. This has increased the cost of farming. With the increase in transport costs, every item of consumption is becoming expensive, he said.
