When smart cities will be built, rivers cleaned: Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that BJP should give an answer to the people regarding when will smart cities be built and rivers cleaned.
Speaking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav said, "People of UP gave the majority to BJP so that they could work on their 'Sankalp Patra' (resolution) after coming to power. However, when it came to power, the BJP forgot about the Sankalp Patra promised to the public."
"BJP should give an answer to the people when will smart cities be built. They took the oath of 'Maa Ganga' to clean the river, but why is it still not clean. They had taken the 'Sankalp' of cleaning all the rivers in the country, but it is not happening," Yadav said.
He further said, "The government is saying that it has to accumulate Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The way prices of petrol and diesel have increased, Rs 2.5 lakh crore must have been accumulated by the government a long time ago. Moreover, if things are sold to private enterprises then what will happen to the rights guaranteed by the Constitution (like jobs and reservation)."
"The BJP deliberately does not talk about the economy, jobs, inflation. Every section of the society is affected by inflation," the SP chief added.
