Hope Taliban delivers good governance in Afghanistan: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday indirectly extended support to the Taliban saying he hopes the group delivers good governance and respect human rights in Afghanistan.
"I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) and respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country," said the National Conference chief while responding to the question on Afghanistan.
National Conference party paid their tribute to the founder of the party Sheikh Mohd Abdullah on his 39th death anniversary, where Abdullah termed him as 'Sher-e-Kashmir', he hoped that the youth of Kashmir will follow his footsteps and contribute towards the development and peace of Kashmir.
"I congratulate the party workers and observers who are contesting elections within the party, this process keeps the party alive," said Abdullah.
"We don't know when the elections of the state are going to be but the National Conference won't be behind in participating in the electoral process," he added while assuring that the party will contest the polls.
All party workers and leaders including Omer Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah from National Conference were present at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar.
