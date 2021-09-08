JUST IN
BJP makes Dharmendra Pradhan in charge of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
Gajendra Shekhawat appointed BJP in-charge for Punjab Assembly polls

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its in-charge for the Punjab Assembly polls, which are due to be held early next year.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The party has also appointed Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi along with MP Vinod Chavda as its co-incharges for the assembly polls.

Punjab will go to the polls along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur next year.

The BJP is at the receiving end of the farmers' protests against three farm laws in Punjab, a state which is seen as most affected by the stir.

The saffron party has been pulling out all the stops to emerge as a strong force in Punjab which is set for a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance and the BJP.

First Published: Wed, September 08 2021. 14:21 IST

