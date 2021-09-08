Gajendra Shekhawat appointed BJP in-charge for Punjab Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
2022 Punjab polls: BSP's Punjab unit chief to contest from Phagwara seat
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Real winners of the reshuffle
Match 14, SRH vs PBKS highlights: Hyderabad registers first win in IPL 2021
-
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its in-charge for the Punjab Assembly polls, which are due to be held early next year.
The party has also appointed Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi along with MP Vinod Chavda as its co-incharges for the assembly polls.
Punjab will go to the polls along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur next year.
The BJP is at the receiving end of the farmers' protests against three farm laws in Punjab, a state which is seen as most affected by the stir.
The saffron party has been pulling out all the stops to emerge as a strong force in Punjab which is set for a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance and the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU