BJP accuses Mayawati, Owaisi of doing communal politics in UP

-
ALSO READ
Asaduddin Owaisi firm on contesting 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls
Asaduddin Owaisi to launch Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Ayodhya
Over 300 booked for violating Covid protocol in Owaisi's rally in Karnataka
Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi
Adityanath's fight in Assembly polls is with widows, orphans: Owaisi
-
Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday accused former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi of doing communal politics in the state.
Hitting at Mayawati for promising to ensure the security of the Brahmin community if her party came to power in Uttar Pradesh, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia recalled BSP's old slogan "Tilak, Taraju Aur Talwar, Inko Maro Joote Char".
"It is good for democracy that the former chief minister left her home after getting out of her Rs 5 crore garland. Finally, she remembers a particular community. People who do not want the interest of the public and build their own mansions worth billions of rupees, have to do such things at the time of elections. It is their political compulsion," said the BJP leader.
Bhatia said the BJP is confident that the party will return to power in the state on the merit of the work done under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government.
When asked about the AIMIM Chief's statement seeking the support of the Muslim community in the state, the BJP leader said, "Wherever Owaisi will go, he will definitely spread the communal poison."
"But, citizens of Uttar Pradesh are mature and will vote for development. They will vote for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas'."
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU