How Priyanka Chaturvedi's atypical rise in Congress came to an end

Barely four days after the then Shiv Sena supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray, died on November 17, 2012, Priyanka Chaturvedi, who had been elevated to the panel of spokespersons of the Congress, wrote a blog which was extremely critical of the right-wing leader.

But as things stand, Chaturvedi now has joined the Shiv Sena after accusing the Congress of hurting her dignity by reinstating suspended party workers who had misbehaved with her during a media interaction in Mathura recently. While the Shiv Sena may be a sharp right turn for an urbane face cultivated by the Congress on prime-time ...