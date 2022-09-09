HP polls: AAP promises Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to jobless youth

-
The AAP on Friday promised to create 6 lakh government jobs in Himachal Pradesh and pay Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance to jobless youth till they find work if the party is voted to power in assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.
The party said a consultation board would be formed for traders and tourism industry to end inspector raj and political corruption in the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcements during a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also promised free pilgrimage for senior citizens to their choice of religious place.
The party said Himachal Pradesh would be made corruption-free on the lines of Delhi.
The AAP leaders also promised to provide every panchayat Rs 10 lakh as grant for development and a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for panchayat presidents.
The leaders said minimum support price (MSP) to farmers and orchardists on their produce and subsidy on pesticides, fertilisers and seeds will be guaranteed.
As part of its poll guarantees, the AAP has already promised free and quality education and medical treatment for Himachal residents.
The AAP, which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.
