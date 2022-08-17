Majority believe Rajasthan govt has been failing on law & order: Report

is in the news once again for the crippling law and order situation in the state.

Days after a Dalit boy was beaten to death by his teacher in Jalore district for allegedly drinking water from a pot meant for 'upper castes', a vendor was lynched by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in Alwar district.

The two incidents have turned the heat on the government in the state. The Chief Minister is facing flak not only from the opposition but also from the ranks within his own party.

Expressing anguish over the killing of the Dalit boy, Panachand Meghwal, MLA from Baran-Atru, sent his resignation to the Chief Minister.

leader Sachin Pilot too expressed concern over the incident and said, "The government cannot take things for granted."

The incidents have evoked sharp reactions from the opposition. The main opposition BJP and BSP alleged that the government failed to deliver on the law and order front.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted an opinion poll on behalf of IANS to know people's opinion about the law and order situation in Rajasthan. During the survey, the majority of respondents - 74 per cent stressed that the has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. Only 26 per cent of respondents disagreed.

Notably, during the survey, the majority of both the NDA and opposition voters shared similar views on the issue. As per the survey data, 81 per cent of NDA voters and 68 per cent of opposition voters opined that Chief Minister has continuously failed to keep crime under check in the state.

Similarly, during the survey, the majority of urban voters - 73 per cent and rural voters - 71 per cent asserted that the state government failed in keeping law and order situation under control.

