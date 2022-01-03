If Congress collapses, 'Left' has no ability to fill the void: CPI MP

-
-
Referring to the current political situation in the country, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday said that if the Congress party collapses, the 'Left' has no ability to fill the void.
Binoy Viswam, said, "Nehru, who wrote 'Discovery of India', should be rediscovered. Congress should rediscover Nehru. In today's Indian politics, we, 'the Left', are aware of the emptiness that will arise if Congress collapses in the face of the challenge posed by the BJP and the RSS."
He added, "Despite all the disputes in Kerala, I say that if the Congress collapses, the Left in India today has not the ability to fill that void. The Sangh Parivar and its fascist ideologies are likely to fill that void. I think in order to avoid that, the Congress should try not to collapse by remembering Nehru.
