J&K govt approves renaming directorates of Social Welfare Department

The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved for the change of nomenclature of directorates in the Social Welfare Department, officials said on Friday.

The decision will rename the Mission Directorate, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS); Mission Directorate, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS); and State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) as Directorate Mission Poshan; Directorate Mission Vatsalya; and Directorate Mission Shakti, respectively.

"The decision will streamline the implementation of various social welfare schemes in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides, bringing them in consonance with the new umbrella schemes of the Government of India," an official statement said.

Accordingly, various schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GoI will be re-distributed among the three Directorates.

Now, the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, National Creche Scheme will be implemented by the Directorate of Poshan Abhiyan, whereas, the Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) and services under the Juvenile Justice Act will be implemented by the Directorate of Mission Vatsalya.

Similarly, the Directorate of Mission Shakti will be implementing the schemes including One Stop Centre/Women's Helpline (181), Swadhar Greh, Widow Homes, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and other women welfare schemes for women empowerment with a special focus on gender budgeting, research, and assistance to working women.

