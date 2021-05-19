JD(U) flays Tejashwi for turning govt bungalow into Covid care centre

Amid the slight decline in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, a political war of words has erupted between the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the former questioned leader Tejashwi Yadav's decision to convert his government bungalow into a Covid care centre.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister, has appealed to the Bihar government to utilise the Covid centre set up by him as per the prescribed rules. The leader arranged beds and oxygen from his private funds in this Covid care centre.

The Janata Dal (United) has taken a sarcastic dig at Tejashwi and asked him why he does not hire doctors at his government bungalow for Covid service?

Tejashwi wrote on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, "At my government residence at 1, Polo Road, which is equipped with all necessary medicines, medical equipment and free-of-cost food service, I have decided to set up an Covid care centre and request the Bihar government and hand it over to them for using it for Covid service as per prescribed rules. This Covid centre can be expanded if required."



In another tweet Tejashwi wrote, "Hope the Bihar government will welcome this positive initiative and run this Covid care centre as per rules in human interest."

Tejaswi also uploaded a photo of this Covid centre on his official Twitter account.

JD(U) Legislative Councillor and former minister, Neeraj Kumar, termed Tejashwi Yadav as the 'hero of Lapataganj', calling it a political drama.

He said, "This is a new political drama by Tejashwi Yadav, the 'hero of Lapataganj'. A government bungalow is not your father's illegally acquired property. RJD's move to open a Covid care centre is comparable to cheating the common man. Your intentions are not good. Your Muslim MLA trusted the Nawada administration and gave oxygen cylinders to a government hospital and you are arranging bed facility in your government bungalow."

The JD(U) leader in a sarcastic tone said, "We want to know if there are doctors in your government bungalow. Will you arrange their services here? Will you make this public, too. How long will you take inside your Covid centre to boost the morale of infected patients? You should announce it as well."

On Tuesday, Tejashwi wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking permission for all MLAs of the state to visit a hospital, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Covid care centre etc. to meet the patients infected with Covid-19 and their families and provide relief to them. The letter also sought permission to open a Covid care centre and run a community kitchen.

