Perform or face election: Shivakumar to CM Bommai on Bengaluru rain woes.

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Original BJP is not running Karnataka government, says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
CM visits rain-affected Bengaluru areas, announces steps to fix woes
-
Hitting back at Karnataka Chief Minister for blaming previous Congress governments' 'maladministration' for Bengaluru's rain woes, party's state president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday urged Basvaraj Bommai and his administration to perform or face election.
He also alleged that the "corrupt" BJP government and its officials were responsible for Bengaluru's current situation.
"If there were encroachments during the Congress tenure, let them (BJP) clear it, they had earlier got five years' time, they had now got five years, they should have done it...not performing while in power and blaming previous Congress governments instead is not right," Shivakumar said, reacting to the Chief Minister's statement.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, such a situation had never arisen during the Congress' tenure.
"It is because of your corruption and corruption by your officials. The Chief Minister has to bear this in mind. People have given you an opportunity. In case you are not able to perform, let's go for election," he added.
Bommai, earlier on Tuesday, had blamed the previous Congress governments' 'maladministration', and unprecedented rains in the capital city, for the deluge.
The Chief Minister had accused the Congress of giving permission for construction activities "right-left-centre" in the lake areas, on the tank bunds and buffer zones, during its regime.
The state Congress led by its Working President Ramalinga Reddy, Leader of Opposition in Legislative council B K Hariprasad held a protest against the BJP government accusing it of neglecting Bengaluru's infrastructure leading to the current situation and blamed it for "bringing down the pride" of the city, stating that several IT and BT industries were planning to shift to other cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU