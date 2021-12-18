Kannadigas' security is our responsibility, says Karnataka CM Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka set to upgrade 250 primary health centres this year: Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai to lead BJP in 2023 assembly polls: Karnataka BJP chief
Yediyurappa asks CM to withdraw order giving him cabinet minister status
-
Security of Kannadigas settled in Maharashtra is the government's responsibility, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.
Speaking to media persons about incidents of vandalism that rocked Belagavi on Friday night, he said: "Maintaining law and order in Karnataka is our responsibility. Similarly, It is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to maintain law and order there."
Referring to incidents of stone pelting on buses and private vehicles and other acts of vandalism, he said: "Our Director General of Police will speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra about security of Kannadigas there and attack on buses and private vehicles from Karnataka."
"Our Home Minister will take up the issue with his Maharashtra counterpart. Then, if necessary, I will speak to the Maharashtra Chief Minister," he said.
Replying to a question about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut giving a call for Marathas to unite, Bommai said: "Responsible people should never incite any one under any circumstances. Chatrapati Shivaji, Sangolli Rayanna and Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British for freedom. They fought to unite the country. We will be doing a disservice to them if we fight to divide the society. Nobody should incite the people to take law into their own hands."
--IANS
mka/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU