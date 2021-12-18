'How did scams happen in cooperative banks': Shah takes veiled dig at MVA

-
Taking a veiled dig at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday raised questions over the alleged scams involving crores of money in cooperative banks of Maharashtra.
Shah today attended Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Literary Award distribution programme and Cooperation Council Conference in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "I have not come to make political remarks here. Just want to tell workers of the Cooperative movement that the Centre is with them. But simultaneously, we need to increase efficiency, bring in professional students and give them command."
"We need to free the cooperative movement of shortcomings. There was a time when district cooperative banks of Maharashtra were looked up to, but today there are only three left. How did scams involving crores of money happen? Did RBI do it? No RBI didn't do it," he added.
Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting today, will attend various public events in Pune on December 19.
