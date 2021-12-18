KMC polls: Kolkata Police bolsters vigil, 23,000 personnel to be deployed

-
The Kolkata Police has heightened vigil across the city and its neighbouring areas ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, including initiating stringent checks at hotels and various entry points.
Officers of the force have been visiting hotels and guest houses in the metropolis to keep a tab on the number of guests who have checked-in and those due to arrive in the next two days, a senior police officer said.
We want to ensure that the elections are totally peaceful and we have strengthened vigil in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas districts for that purpose. Areas of focus are Esplanade, New Market, Central Avenue, Gariahat, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Garia and Salt Lake, he said.
Route march and area domination have also started at various key locations of the city, he said.
Kolkata Police would deploy around 23,000 personnel for Sunday's elections.
There will be 200 police pickets at crucial points of the city. Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) would also be deployed, apart from the usual patrolling teams, the officer added.
Elections to all the 144 wards of the KMC will be held on Sunday, and counting of votes will take place on December 21.
The Calcutta High Court had on Friday rejected an appeal by the BJP against a single bench order, which directed that the state police - and not central forces - will provide security for the polls.
