CBI, ED 'love' my son, let them arrest him: DK Shivakumar's mother on raids

Gowramma, mother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the central agencies found nothing against his son during their searches and they "love" him as "they come again and again".

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) and (ED) love my son, that's why they come again and again. Let them search and take whatever they want. They got nothing, let them arrest my son," she said.

Earlier in the day, the recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash during the searches on premises of Shivakumar and brother DK Suresh, MP. The raids were conducted at Shivakumar's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru, apart from others.

"Rs 50 lakh in cash have been recovered so far," sources in the said.

The has registered a case against the Shivakumar and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted on Monday at 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai.

The state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)