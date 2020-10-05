CBI, ED 'love' my son, let them arrest him: DK Shivakumar's mother on raids

-
ALSO READ
CBI searches on Shivakumar has nothing to do with bypolls: Karnataka Dy CM
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar tests positive for Covid 19
Karnataka Coong prez DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever
'Troubleshooter' D K Shivakumar: Congress' last 'resort' in Karnataka
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
-
Gowramma, mother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the central agencies found nothing against his son during their searches and they "love" him as "they come again and again".
"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) love my son, that's why they come again and again. Let them search and take whatever they want. They got nothing, let them arrest my son," she said.
Earlier in the day, the CBI recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash during the searches on premises of Shivakumar and brother DK Suresh, MP. The raids were conducted at Shivakumar's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru, apart from others.
"Rs 50 lakh in cash have been recovered so far," sources in the CBI said.
The CBI has registered a case against the Shivakumar and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.
The searches were conducted on Monday at 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai.
The state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU