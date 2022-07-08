Karnataka CM approves Rs 132 cr for shoes, socks to govt school students

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said every student studying in government schools would be provided a pair of shoes and two sets of socks, and he has approved Rs 132 crore for that purpose
With no funds provided in the budget and a delay in the government's decision-making, the Bommai administration has been facing criticism on the issue of providing the shoes and socks.
When it comes to uniforms, the government has already given its approval, they are getting ready, and will be distributed to students after a while. Today, I have approved Rs 132 crore for shoes and socks. We will give them. There's no need to create confusion on this," Bommai told reporters here.
There are over 50 lakh students studying in government schools in Karnataka.
Opposition Congress has been criticising the government after School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh reportedly said children do not go to schools for shoes and socks.
Earlier today, State Congress president D K Shivakumar said he would raise money for the shoes and socks by begging.
