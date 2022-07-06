Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan announces resignation from his cabinet posts

Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently.

Apparently succumbing to pressure, Cheriyan -- a senior CPI(M) leader who holds Cultural Affairs, Fisheries and Youth Affairs portfolios in the -- met media persons at the Chief Minister's Office and announced that he has handed over his resignation to CM .

He is the first minister to resign from the second LDF government headed by Vijayan.

Amid Opposition calls for his sacking, Cheriyan said it was his independent decision to quit as minister.

He insisted that it was never his intention to disrespect the Constitution for which he has the highest regard and respect.

Cheriyan further said, in his press conference, that his recent speech was incorrectly interpreted or partially depicted or carried by the news media which resulted in conveying a wrong message that he disrespected the Constitution.

"I was hurt by such a portrayal of what I had said. I also believe it was aimed at destabilising the ruling Left government," he said.

He also alleged that it was the Congress and the BJP which have failed many times to uphold the majesty of the Constitution.

Reacting to his resignation, senior Congress MLA and former state minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said, "it was his speech that led to his resignation. However, while addressing the media announcing his resignation, he did not express regret for his words. Cheriyan needs to make it clear whether he stands by his speech against the Constitution."



KPCC chief K Sudhakaran too said that he heard no regret in Cheriyan's voice.

"However, it is good that he exited without much protest. Our Constitution is special as this is the only one which calls for a unity in diversity. If this Constitution is weakened, then our country will be lost.

"The fascists forces want to weaken our Constitution. If they come to power, this country will be defeated. We will not allow anyone to weaken our Constitution," he added.

Earlier in the day, after attending a meeting of the available state secretariat at AKG Centre, Cheriyan responded to questions on whether he would be resigning with a query of his own -- "why?"



".. What is the problem? I already said what I had to say yesterday," he said in response to repeated queries by reporters outside the party headquarters on whether he would resign or if his resignation had been sought.

At the same time, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in New Delhi that the matter was being discussed by the state leadership and "appropriate action" would be taken.

In the morning, the state assembly proceedings were disrupted by the opposition's agitations demanding Cheriyan's resignation leading to the House being adjourned for the day.

After staging a brief sit-in protest at the portal of the hall with placards, the UDF members later gathered in front of the statue of B R Ambedkar at the Assembly campus and raised slogans accusing Cheriyan of 'insulting' the architect of the Constitution through his harsh remarks.

Besides that there were protests in various parts of the state demanding his resignation.

A two-time MLA and first time minister, Cheriyan had been representing Chengannur constituency in the state Assembly since 2018.

The 57-year-old leader was considered as a strongman of the ruling party in Alappuzha district and a confidante of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan



Beginning his political career as a student leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI, Cheriyan also held various party posts during his decade-long political life.

Though he had contested for the first time in the 2006 Assembly election, he lost to Congress's P C Vishnunath.

He was elected to the House as legislator in the by-election in 2018 from Chengannur constituency by a record margin.

During the 2021 Assembly election, he won by a margin of over 30,000 votes beating his nearest rival.

