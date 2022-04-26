Karunanidhi's b'day to be celebrated as govt function: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

-
ALSO READ
DMK hits out at the central govt over Hindi 'imposition'
DMK leadership faces tough time taking in leaders as intra-party polls near
DMK government didn't take steps to prevent power outage: O Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin bests critics after one year
Waterlogging issue in Chennai to be resolved by Friday evening: CM Stalin
-
Late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birthday (June 3) will be henceforth celebrated as a government function, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced on Tuesday.
Making a statement in the state Assembly, Stalin, Karunanidhi's son, also listed out the various pro-people initiatives of his late father in various sectors, including women empowerment and social welfare.
Further, a statue of the stalwart will be unveiled at the Omandurar estate here, the chief minister added.
Stalin also pointed out that the DMK stalwart, a five-time chief minister, had never lost an election in his life, right from the 1957 Assembly polls, when he was elected from Kulithalai constituency to 2016 when he represented his native Tiruvarur in the state Assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU