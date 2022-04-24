Will take up issue of attack on Kirit Somaiya with Centre: Fadnavis

Senior leader on Sunday said they will complain to Union home secretary against the Mumbai police's "failure" to protect former party MP Kirit Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security.

On Saturday night, some Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled footwear and water bottles at Somaiya's SUV when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai.

Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

The leader had tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons".

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Fadnavis said, We will take up with the Union home secretary the issue of Mumbai police's failure to protect Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security cover. Either the indirectly supported the act (of attack on Somaiya's car) or they have become inefficient to take any step against the attackers.

The current performance of is highly embarrassing, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly claimed.

It is gross misconduct on part of police as Somaiya had informed the police that he may come under attack at Khar police station. Surprisingly, the police have not registered any FIR in this case, Fadnavis said.

Let me make it very clear that we are not afraid of such attacks. We are capable of tit for tat, the former state chief minister said.

Fadnavis also said he was surprised the way MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana were treated.

"She (Navneet Rana) was kept in a lock-up at night (after arrest)...looks like the government is afraid of a woman, the leader said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve also hit out at the Shiv Sena-led government, claiming there was no law and order in the state.

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, the BJP leader said, "Earlier, people used to give the example of Maharashtra police on maintenance of law and order. But, today, there is no law and order left here. is being done by keeping police at the forefront. Residents of the state will take revenge for this."



"Our leaders are being attacked in the state. Offences are being registered against those who are attacked, but no action is being taken against the attackers," Danve claimed.

Raising the issue of Shiv Sena's protest outside the Mumbai-based home of MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Danve said they do not support agitation at anyone's residence.

The state government should have sent its representative to talk to Ranas, but the latter were arrested (by Mumbai police) on Saturday, he said.

"The police department is earning a bad name and they should understand this," the BJP leader said.

Danve also said they would not demand presidential rule in Maharashtra.

The state government should take steps to improve law and order, he added.

