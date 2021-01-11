Kejriwal slams UP CM over throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
Crimes against women rising in UP, dismiss Yogi govt: Cong to Centre
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Poor state of women safety in Uttar Pradesh disturbing: Priyanka Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath govt moots policy to promote SC/ST entrepreneurs
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Uttar Pradesh.
"Yogiji, my MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to visit a government school of yours. Ink was thrown at him and he was arrested also. Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your schools, then why are you so scared? Improve the schools and if you don't know how to do it, then ask Manish Sisodia," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi and shared a news clip regarding the ink thrown on the AAP MLA.
"Yogi Adityanath ji, children of UP students in schools which you are ashamed of showing. You are destroying the future of crores of children of UP," he added.
Ink was splattered by a man on Somnath Bharti, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Malviya Nagar, in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU