AAP created by RSS for 'Congress Mukt Bharat': Goa Congress chief

The (AAP) has been created by the (RSS) with the agenda of a " Mukt Bharat", alleged Pradesh Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday, adding that the party was exposed by its own leaders.

" leaders in and Delhi have loudly and clearly accepted that 'their party' is created by RSS with one agenda of a ' Mukt Bharat', beginning in This fact was also exposed by their own leaders who had left the party a month back," Chodankar stated in a statement.

He further said that the AAP's victory in the assembly elections and the BJPs in the LokSabha elections proved that both were in the team of the RSS.

"Although we tried to convince them that AAP is in Goa only to support BJP by splitting Congress votes, they were not convinced. Anna Hajare had said in the past that AAP used him to come to power, Mayank Gandhi and Prashant Bhushan had openly said that AAP is the creation of RSS, these intellectuals took a long time to ponder into Kejriwal's political gimmicks, chicanery and his role with RSS to understand his politic," Chodankar said.

"If such intellectuals can take such a long time to understand crooks, how can we expect Goa's common people to understand these " he questioned, adding that AAP's hidden agenda was exposed by former Goa convenor Elvis Gomes and Pradeep Padgaonkar saying it is the B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

He further alleged that AAP was trying to garner votes and help the BJP and regardless of who wins, the RSS will be in power, and he did not want to further divide anti-BJP votes.

While clarifying his statement pre-poll alliance with AAP, he said that the Congress would have been open for talks if the intentions of AAP were to defeat BJP.

"I had said this deliberately so that AAP would react and would expose its hidden agenda. This has become reality now and people have come to know that AAP was working to create hurdles for Congress," he said adding that AAP never had any intentions to defeat BJP.

He even said that AAP leaders from Delhi came and met heads of other political parties, including BJP, but they never even thought of Congress. "They are not meeting us, because they want to damage us," Chodankar said.

