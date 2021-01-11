Rajinikanth appeals to fans not to urge him to reconsider entering politics

Amid calls from his fans to enter politics, actor on Monday appealed to them not to request him to reconsider his decision.

This came after a large number of the actor's fans gathered in Chennai on Sunday urging him to join

"Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me," said in a statement.

Chennai Police permitted members of the fan club to stage a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam.

In December last year, Rajinikanth had announced that he would not be entering politics, citing health reasons.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021.

