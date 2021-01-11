Rajinikanth appeals to fans not to urge him to reconsider entering politics

-
ALSO READ
Rajinikanth to launch political party in Jan; to fight 2021 assembly polls
Rajinikanth makes an about turn, says won't enter electoral politics now
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Palaniswami to be AIADMK's CM candidate
Rajinikanth announces he won't enter politics due to health reasons
Palaniswami to be AIADMK CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Report
-
Amid calls from his fans to enter politics, actor Rajinikanth on Monday appealed to them not to request him to reconsider his decision.
This came after a large number of the actor's fans gathered in Chennai on Sunday urging him to join politics.
"Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me," Rajinikanth said in a statement.
Chennai Police permitted members of the Rajinikanth fan club to stage a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam.
In December last year, Rajinikanth had announced that he would not be entering politics, citing health reasons.
Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU