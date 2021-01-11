Puducherry CM to launch signature campaign against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

-
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will launch a signature campaign demanding the Centre to recall the Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi. He also threatens to hold hunger strikes in every constituency if the demand is met.
"We are going to launch a signature campaign, urging the President and Prime Minister to recall her. After that, we will stage agitations in every constituency and then sit on a hunger strike," Narayanasamy said.
He further said that "If Bedi is not recalled after that, we will give a call for a bandh across Puducherry."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister continued his sit-in protest near Raj Nivas for the third day on Sunday. He alleged that "Bedi is working in an autocratic manner, blocking welfare schemes and not allowing an elected government to function."
The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues, legislators of the ruling party, and workers of the alliance parties have participated in the dharna.
The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance in Puducherry started a four-day protest against Bedi on Friday.
