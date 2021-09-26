Kerala CM announces welfare fund for IT, ITES sector, pension for employees

-
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the state government has announced a welfare fund for employees of the Information Technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES) that ensures a pension of Rs 3000.
CM Vijayan on Sunday tweeted, "Started welfare fund for IT & ITES workers in Kerala that ensures a pension of Rs 3000. Women workers will be given financial aid of Rs 15000 during pregnancy and Rs 10000 for marriages."
"Beneficiaries will get Rs 15000 for medical treatment. Over 1.5 lakh employees will be benefitted," the CM said.
