Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy seeks confidence vote in Assembly

Puducherry Chief Minister V
Narayanasamy on Monday sought a confidence vote for his government, as the territorial Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of his five-year old government that has been reduced to a minority following resignations by ruling dispensation members.
Moving the motion, the chief minister told the Assembly that his government had the majority.
Apparently referring to former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi constantly being at loggerheads with him on administrative matters, he said that he had however, delivered for the union territory, including effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.
He lashed out at Bedi, saying she had "conspired" against the government on matters including revenue generation.
"Those rejected by people cospired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.
