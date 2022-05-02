Kishor hints at political plunge starting from Bihar post talks with Cong

-

After his talks with the top brass of the Congress party failed, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.
"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance" Kishor said in a tweet today.
He accompanied it with the hashtag in Hindi 'From Bihar'.
The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Congress' offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.
Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.
More details to follow.
