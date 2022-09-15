Krishnamurthy Acharya appointed coordinator for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

-
Krishnamurthy Acharya, Congress leader in Udupi, has been appointed KPCC coordinator for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi.
He has been selected on the recommendation of KPCC president D K Shivakumar and chosen by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, a party release here said.
The 3,570km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which commenced in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, entered Kerala on September 10 evening and will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
