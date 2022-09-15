Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume on Friday after one-day break

-
ALSO READ
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Third day of Kerala leg begins amid encouraging turnout
11 Sri Lankan nationals planning to sail abroad held in Kerala's Kollam
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra's Kerala leg
Bharat Jodo Yatra is extension of ideas prevailing in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will now resume from Kerala's Kollam on Friday after a one-day break on September 15.
Taking Twitter on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam said that the Padyatra will resume on Friday.
The yatra completed its seventh day on Wednesday which was started from Navayikkulam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.
On the seventh day, Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at Chathannur in the Kollam district.
"As we conclude the first week of #BharatJodoYatra today, with the distance covered and souls we connected with, our commitment grew stronger, our goal became clearer, and our family grew larger. This is the power of truth; the power of oneness," the Congress said.
Before starting the march from Navayikkulam, Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri mutt in Kerala.
The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state for the next 17 days.The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring Indians together irrespective of religion, community and remind them that this is one country and it will be successful if we stand together and are respectful towards each other.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU