Supriya Sule calls political parties to unite against Vedanta Foxconn deal

-
ALSO READ
Maha BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to go home and cook; draws NCP's ire
Vedanta-Foxconn sees Guj semiconductor plant reaching break-even in 5 yrs
Maharashtra cabinet expansion before Aug 15; Fadnavis to get Home Ministry
Shinde govt completes a month in office, no sign of cabinet expansion yet
Every leader wants CM from his party: Sule on NCP leader Munde's remarks
-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday protested against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the Vedanta Foxconn deal with Gujarat for a semiconductor facility and called political parties to fight with the centre.
"It is a huge disappointment as over 3 lakh students are going to be deprived of jobs. All political parties should come together and fight this with the centre," NCP MP said.
Launching a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Shinde, Sule said, "Shinde was an integral part of the earlier government. What was he doing then, why didn't he say anything? He is the current CM for over 2 months now, if he wants to lead, he needs to take responsibility and be accountable."
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government for letting the Vedanta deal slip away from the state and questioned the uninterestedness of the Shinde camp."After Vedanta- Foxconn loss, the Bulk Drug Park that the MVA Government had meritoriously pursued, has been lost to 3 States- Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, by the current unconstitutional dispensation in our State, due to its lack of interest in development," tweeted Thackeray.
He also stressed that Maharashtra was the first to demand it and sought an explanation on why Maharashtra was not considered.
Outlining the repercussions of the slipping away of the deal, he said," Eknath Shinde didn't just take away our 40 MLA's but also big projects of Maharashtra to Gujarat. Who is responsible for the loss of 2 lakh crore and 1 lakh job opportunities in our state."
Notably, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited and Taiwan's Foxconn on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat government for setting up a semiconductor and display FAB manufacturing unit in the state with an investment of over Rs 1.54 lakh crore.
The agreement was signed in presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat Jitubhai Vaghani was also present on the occasion.
The Vedanta-Foxconn group under the MoU will set up a Display Fab Unit in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 94,500 crore as well as an integrated Semiconductor Fab Unit and OSAT facility in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.
The two MoUs, together, will bring an investment of more than Rs 1.54 lakh crore and generate around 1 lakh new employment opportunities in the state, stated Jitu Vaghani during the event at a Hotel in Gandhinagar.
The proposed investment by Vedanta and Foxconn Group for setting up India's first display manufacturing fab unit and an Integrated Semiconductor fab unit with an OSAT facility will further support the development of upstream and downstream electronics manufacturing clusters and the establishment of healthy trade linkages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU