JUST IN
L-G orders inquiry into 'ghost' teachers scam in Delhi govt schools: Report
Restrain AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations: L-G to HC
AAP legislators march against cancellation of Punjab Assembly session
CM Mann holds AAP's meeting after Punjab assembly session gets cancelled
Punjab guv withdraws order summoning special Assembly session on Sep 22
Ahead of Delhi visit, Rajasthan CM Gehlot summons meeting of Cong MLAs
Nitish Kumar denies plans to contest 2024 LS poll from UP's Phulpur
J-K BJP issues notice to 4 Udhampur councilors for anti-party activity
Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party
Oppn says Punjab CM deplaned at Franfkurt for being 'drunk'; AAP denies
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

L-G orders inquiry into 'ghost' teachers scam in Delhi govt schools: Report

Delhi LG V K Saxena has ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in AAP govt schools and embezzlement of funds in payment of salaries to ghost teachers

Topics
Delhi | Delhi government schools | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during his oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Delhi LG V K Saxena has ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in AAP government schools and embezzlement of funds in payment of salaries to ghost teachers, LG office sources said on Thursday.

The LG Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by the city government in its schools, they added.

A status report has to be submitted within a month.

"LG has observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of serious concern' and cannot occur without connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Accounts staff'," the note from the LG Secretariat to the Chief Secretary read.

The move comes days after Saxena gave permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe charges against four vice principals of a Delhi government school, for allegedly misappropriating funds through non-existent guest teachers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU