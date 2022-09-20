Ahead of Delhi visit, Rajasthan CM Gehlot summons meeting of Cong MLAs

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Tuesday night, a sudden move ahead of his Delhi visit amid speculation that he may contest for the post of party president.
The Congress Legislature Party meeting was scheduled to begin at the CM's residence at 10 pm, after a dinner being hosted there for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, ruling party sources said.
Some party leaders say the meeting is merely meant to discuss the ongoing assembly session.
Gehlot will leave for Delhi on Wednesday. He may then proceed for Kochi to participate in the party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
The process of filing nominations for the organisational elections in the Congress begins on September 24 and will end on September 30, and Gehlot is increasingly being seen as a top contender for the post of the party's national president.
The Rajasthan CM, however, has so far denied that he is a candidate and said he will try to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest.
The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has taken the lead in passing a resolution backing Gandhi for the post, triggering similar expressions of support from the party units in several other states.
Shashi Tharoor looks set to contest the election for the party's top post.
Tharoor met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the polls. The Congress president is learnt to have conveyed to Tharoor that she would stay "neutral" in the elections.
Gehlot is considered a candidate favoured by the party's top leadership, according to some sources.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:04 IST
