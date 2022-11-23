JUST IN
Governor Koshyari wants to leave Maha amid Shivaji remark row: Ajit Pawar
Gujarat is Gangotri of culture of developmental politics, says J P Nadda
Bharat Jodo Yatra will be successful in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot
Gujarat polls: BJP is learnt to have 'threatened' some channels: Sisodia
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: NCP asks President to act against governor
Time has come to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of disbanding Cong: Yogi
PM used a child for Gujarat campaign: Congress asks agencies to take note
Rahul Gandhi hits Gujarat campaign trail after taking break from yatra
PM rattled, involving in defame to inflame politics: Congress hits back
Gujarat could become top state as people rejected lucrative promises: PM
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Congress model means casteism, vote bank politics which creates rift: PM
Will waive off dues of pvt residential buildings if voted to power: Cong
Business Standard

Law and order in Rajasthan has deteriorated: Anurag Thakur attacks Congress

Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state has witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the Ashok Gehlot regime

Topics
Anurag Thakur | rajasthan | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state has witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the Ashok Gehlot regime.

"Everyday some or the other news is coming from Rajasthan, be it about crimes against women or atrocities against the Dalit. Law and order situation has deteriorated. Just think about the image of Rajasthan that is being created," the information and broadcasting minister told reporters at the airport here.

He is here to take part in an event organised by a media house at the Birla Auditorium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anurag Thakur

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 18:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU