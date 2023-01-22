Left parties in Telangana felicitate daughter of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara

Left parties in on Sunday felicitated Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, who arrived here.

Aleida along with her daughter Estefania Guevara were received at the airport by members of the Left parties.

Aleida visited the office of state unit of the CPI where she was felicitated by the Communist leaders among others. At another event she was honoured by CPI(M) leaders.

In the evening, Aleida addressed 'Cuba Solidarity Meeting' organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, CPI and CPI(M).

"The United States government created laws with an extra-continental character, with which it tries to prevent Cuba's trade with other people of the world. Despite this blockade, we continue to practice solidarity with all the people of the world," a release issued by the organisers, attributed to her as saying.

High Court Judge Justice G Radha Rani, Senior BRS leader and vice-chairman of Telangana Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao were among those who spoke at the event.

Aleida is visiting Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)