JUST IN
DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history
CM Stalin to hold meeting to evaluate law and order situation in TN
PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Kalyan Karnataka region on Jan 19
Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Left leaders to attend BRS public meet in T'gana on Wed
PM Modi praises Bandi Sanjay, says all states should learn from him
BJP set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
JD(S) to grow beyond old Mysuru, get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy
Sethusamudram project would benefit only few DMK leaders: BJP's Annamalai
PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Left parties in Telangana felicitate daughter of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara

Aleida along with her daughter Estefania Guevara were received at the airport by members of the Left parties

Topics
Left politics | Telangana | Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara
Photo: Twitter ( @TweetMitro )

Left parties in Telangana on Sunday felicitated Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, who arrived here.

Aleida along with her daughter Estefania Guevara were received at the airport by members of the Left parties.

Aleida visited the office of Telangana state unit of the CPI where she was felicitated by the Communist leaders among others. At another event she was honoured by CPI(M) leaders.

In the evening, Aleida addressed 'Cuba Solidarity Meeting' organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, CPI and CPI(M).

"The United States government created laws with an extra-continental character, with which it tries to prevent Cuba's trade with other people of the world. Despite this blockade, we continue to practice solidarity with all the people of the world," a release issued by the organisers, attributed to her as saying.

Telangana High Court Judge Justice G Radha Rani, Senior BRS leader and vice-chairman of Telangana Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao were among those who spoke at the event.

Aleida is visiting Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Left politics

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 22:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU