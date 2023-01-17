JUST IN
PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Kalyan Karnataka region on Jan 19
Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Left leaders to attend BRS public meet in T'gana on Wed
PM Modi praises Bandi Sanjay, says all states should learn from him
BJP set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
JD(S) to grow beyond old Mysuru, get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy
Sethusamudram project would benefit only few DMK leaders: BJP's Annamalai
PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi
Telangana: BRS to unveil national agenda at first public meeting on Jan 18
Eighth session of 15th Kerala Assembly to begin from January 23
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Over indulgence of slogans leading to governance of indigestion: Congress
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Kalyan Karnataka region on Jan 19

Karnataka's ruling BJP is all set to kick-off its poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Kalyan Karnataka region with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on January 19

Topics
Narendra Modi | BJP | Karnataka Assembly elections

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Karnataka's ruling BJP is all set to kick-off its poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Kalyan Karnataka region with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on January 19 to Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts to participate in various programmes.

Kalyan Karnataka region comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts. All districts are aspirational districts and considered as most backward in the state.

Kalaburagi is the home turf for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He was defeated by the BJP in elections, the BJP wants to retain its influence in the region. Though, Lingayat vote bank is supporting BJP, a challenging situation has been created for BJP to garner votes of other communities, say BJP insiders.

With mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy launching a new party focusing on Kalyan Karnataka region, BJP party leaders are hopeful that PM Modi's visit will boost the BJP party workers morale and strengthen the party's base.

The PM will land at Kalaburagi Airport on January 19 and travel to Kodekal village in Yadgir to lay foundation stones for Narayanapura left canal network extension, modernisation of Narayanapura canal, and Surat-Chennai Expressway Package 3.

He will also inaugurate newly-built 356 automated gates of Basava Sagar dam in Yadgir at a cost of Rs 1,050 crore.

Modi will address a public rally in Kodekal. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir for his visit.

Later, he will take part in a programme at Mulakheda in Kalaburagi to distribute property documents to beneficiaries in newly-built revenue villages.

--IANS

mka/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU